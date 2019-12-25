Sioux City Public Museum offers bingo game over winter break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum is hosting a game visitors can play over the winter holiday season.

When the museum reopens Wednesday and going through January 5, visitors are encouraged to partake in “Museum Bingo.” Visitors can explore the museum and find artifacts in the permanent gallery that match the photographs on bingo cards. Visitors can decide what bingo games they want to play.

In addition to playing bingo, the Sioux City Public Museum has two temporary exhibits on display. They are “The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years” and “Remnants of the West: Photography by Edward S. Curtis & Mark James.”

The museum will close early on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 and be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020. Normal hours for the museum are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit their website.

