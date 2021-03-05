Sioux City Public Museum offering two online Women’s History Month programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public is offering two online programs highlighting the contributions of women in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

According to the museum, a panel discussion, “Women Leading Change: Three local organizations founded in the 1920s,” will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on March 11. Panelists Becky Carlson, Karen Clark, and Carolyn Goodwin will give insight into the women behind the founding of these long-time organizations. Theresa Weaver-Basye, Curator of Education, will facilitate the panel. If you want to watch the program live, email museumeducation@sioux-city.org to receive the Zoom link for the program. The program will also be available to view online at a later date.

A more in-depth look at the life and legacy of a local advocate for immigrants will be featured in the “History at High Noon: Mary Treglia and the Community House” presentation available starting at noon on Thursday, March 18. The program can be accessed at the Sioux City Museum website along with past History at High Noon presentations.

Mary Treglia, a descendant of an early Italian immigrant to Sioux City, played with the “Bloomer Girls” women’s baseball team and acted in several silent movies. She volunteered at the Community House after it opened in 1921, later serving as director for more than 33 years. Grace Linden, former Sioux City Public Museum Curator of History, will highlight through historic images how Treglia helped the immigrant population with issues ranging from education to the job market to cultural situations.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit the Sioux City Public Museum website. The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.