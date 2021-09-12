Sioux City Public Museum kicks off Day of the Dead related activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum kicked off a month of activities for kids and parents to learn about the Day of the Dead.

“Dia De Los Muertos” or the Day of the Dead is a 2 day holiday celebrated in Mexico and around the world, remembering loved ones who have passed away. Attendees were read to in English and Spanish about the migration process of the monarch butterfly and it’s significance to the holiday.

And, once the reading was over, attendees were encouraged to create monarch butterfly art to decorate the museums “Día De Los Muertos” exhibit. Sioux city Public Museum Curator of Education explains the significance of the monarch butterfly to the traditional Mexican holiday.

“We partnered with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center today to offer a program about the migration of the Monarch and it’s really exciting because the monarch passes through Siouxland, this is the peak of the migration and they’re on their way to Mexico, and when they arrive in Mexico, they’re actually arriving at the time that Dia de Las Muertos or Day of the Dead is taking place in Mexico,” said Theresa Weaver-Basye from the Sioux City Public Museum.

Weaver-Basye explains the importance of learning about the traditional Mexican holiday.

“I just think curiosity about other people is the biggest thing. Learning more about your neighbors and the holidays that they might celebrate if they’re different than yours is really important for us to do as a community and it’s just a fascinating holiday, it’s really warm and caring and it’s fun to learn more about that,” said Weaver-Basye.

Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1 and 2, and the Sioux City Public Library has activities planned until October 30 themed around the holiday.