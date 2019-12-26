Sioux City Public Museum kicks off bingo game to make learning fun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A friendly game of bingo is helping teach Sioux City’s history. The Sioux City Museum kicked off reopening after Christmas with museum bingo.

Each person is given a bingo card with photographs on it that they must match with pictures of art on display in the museum.

It’s free to participate and everyone is welcome to play during the open hours.

Theresa Weaver-Bayse, the museum’s curator of education, described the idea as an interactive way to learn about Sioux City’s history.

“It’s always great to go to the museum but that social component of playing a little game and enjoying time with your family and friends, that’s just an excellent way of enjoying the museum,” said Weaver-Bayse.

Museum bingo will continue until January 5 and there is a chance to win small prizes along the way.