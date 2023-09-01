SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new local sports history interactive kiosk is coming to the Sioux City Public Museum.

According to a press release, the interactive kiosk will be unveiled today at the City Manager’s press conference as part of the new “Sioux City Sports” display.

Users will be able to find biographies and images of the 65 athletes, coaches, and athletic contributors who were inducted into the Greater Siouxland Atheltic Association’s Hall. The kiosk contains about 200 screens of content and 500 images.

Along with the local hall of fame, sports history has other categories

In the venues category, users can explore images and descriptions of 25 Sioux City sporting complexes. In the Professional and Club Sports category, users can explore the history, the presence of 8 different kinds of sports played professionally in Sioux City, and the histories of our boat clubs and country clubs. The High School and Young Athletes category Users can explore the state championship wins and similar accomplishments of each Sioux City high school and major achievements by local universities.

“The exhibit highlights the community’s diversity and passion for sports throughout the years,” Museum Director Steve Hansen noted. “The overriding theme is the community pride reflected in our teams, high schools, and individuals.”

