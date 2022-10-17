SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum will give Siouxlanders the opportunity to learn about significant people in Sioux City history by walking the second oldest cemetery.

According to a release from the Sioux City Public Museum, the Calvary Cemetery Walking Tour will take place on Saturday, at 10 a.m. at the mausoleum off of Talbot Road.

The tour will last for 90 minutes and will explore the stories of interesting people from Sioux City’s history, according to the release. The tour guides will show historic photographs and biographical information.

The Calvary Cemetery is the second oldest having been established in 1870, and it is the only Catholic cemetery in Sioux City.

The release advised that it would be best to bundle up for the cold weather, and the tour of the cemetery will require walking and hills.

Additional information can be found on the Sioux City Public Museum’s website or by calling 712-279-6174.