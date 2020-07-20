Sioux City Public Museum hosts voting for favorite Saturday in the Park headliner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum is allowing fans to vote for their favorite Saturday in the Park performers through their new exhibit, “Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories.”

Saturday in the Park is a music festival in Sioux City that has featured many famous headliners and artists from various genres.

Participants can vote in-person at the museum during regular hours or online at their website.

People can vote for headliners such as The Neville Brothers, Santana Blues Traveler, B.B. King, Melissa Etheridge, Aretha Franklin, and Flo Rida. Another category is available for participants to vote for a favorite non-headliner act. Website visitors can view an entire list of Saturday in the Park lineups.

The exhibit “Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories” features a full-run of posters (some autographed), Saturday in the Park T-Shirts, framed photographs of performers and festival scenes, and video/audio clips. There is also a slideshow that includes more than 200 Saturday in the Park images by the Sioux City Journal photographers.

Special bonuses included in the exhibit are a 1960 Wurlitzer Model 2410-S jukebox, a c. 1957 Hammond Model RT-3 concert organ, and a cieling mural from Uncle John Records and Tapes painted by Paul Chelstad, a local artist, in 1978.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in Downtown Sioux City. Admissions are free. For hours and more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit their website.

Latest Stories