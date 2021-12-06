Sioux City Public Museum hosts annual open house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum held their annual Holiday Open House Sunday at the historic Peirce Mansion.

With halls decked with holiday cheer, hundreds of Siouxlanders flocked to the Peirce Mansion to experience a piece of Sioux City history.

John Peirce built the home in 1893 and it is the former location of the public museum and now serves as a place for tours and special events.

Volunteers take about a day to decorate the home and say that it is a special part of our past.

“And some of the houses that were around in those days, fits in with the museum’s mission of preserving the history and culture,” museum volunteer Don Duzik said.

If you missed out on seeing the mansion, there will be another open house this coming spring.