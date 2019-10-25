Sioux City Public Museum honors Dia de los Muertos

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum is presenting Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead display and celebration on October 27.

The celebration will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum to highlight the Mexican tradition.

The free, family event will have traditional dancing, drinks, children’s crafts, and face painting.

The traditional dancing will be performed by La Perla Tapatia, a dance group of girls from Irving Elementary School.

There are several Dia de los Muertos altars created by students and families from Irving Elementary will be displayed from October 26 until November 2.

Dia de los Muertos is an important tradition celebrated within Mexico and by Mexican people throughout the world.

The holiday focuses on celebrating friends and family who have passed away.

A key element is the altar, often found within homes or public places, created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.

Latest Stories