SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum has new Kid’s Saturdays activities planned throughout spring.

“Kid’s Saturdays” is a free monthly event where adults and children are invited to explore hands-on learning craft stations along with a scavenger hunt of the Museum gallery. Craft quantities are limited.

Kid’s Saturdays began the new year with “Back to the Wild!” with crafts and scavenger hunt based on the traveling photography exhibit, Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild. The program coincided with the closing weekend of the popular wildlife photography exhibit on January 16.

Upcoming Kid’s Saturdays dates and themes have been scheduled to April.

February 12 A Museum Valentine March 12 A Leprechaun’s Tour of Sioux City April 9 The Wheels Go Round

The Museum encourages face masks for those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or click here.