SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum has a new exhibit to display.

The artwork features late 19th and early 20th century artwork for the Ogallala Sioux, Yankton Sioux, Mandan, Wind River Shoshone, Shoshone, and Kiowa Tribes.

The fifty prints by nine American Indian artists were published in two parts as a limited edition in 1938 by C. Szwedzicki of Nice, France. One part is the “Paintings of the Sioux and Other Tribes of the Great Plains,” and the second part is the “The Art of Amos Bad Heart Buffalo.”

The folios were donated to the Museum in 1989 by the Sioux City Public Library. A grant from the State of Iowa’s Historic Development Program and private funds underwrote the exhibits’s construction.

The artwork has been utilized as a traveling exhibition to museums all over the state of Iowa and was last on display at the Sioux City Public Museum in 2004. This is the first time the exhibition has been showcased at the Museum’s downtown site.

The exhibit opened In Nov. in honor of National Native American Heritage Month and will remain on display through March 3, 2024.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or click here.