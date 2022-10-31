SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, was celebrated by Siouxlanders on Sunday.

With the help of Morningside University and Irving Elementary, the Sioux City Public Museum hosted its annual Día de los Muertos celebration.

Local families brought ofrendas and embraced the tradition of sharing time and treasures with loved ones who have passed before them.

“A way to satisfy your curiosity about something we’re starting to see in popular culture,” said Theresa Weaver-Basye with the Sioux City Public Museum. “We see a lot of times in decorations that are associated with Halloween, the skull or different imagery with Day of the Dead. Well, there’s a whole story to so many different pieces of it.”

The celebration has been held in Siouxland for seven years.

The ofrendas will remain up until November 6.