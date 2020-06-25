Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center, and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to open July 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxland businesses are now back open. However, many public buildings still remain closed. On June 24, three of the city’s most popular tourist destinations announced they will be opening their doors on July 7 with some changes.

Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center, and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will all have restricted numbers, more stringent cleaning procedures, and many educational programs will remain online to keep person to person contact limited. All of these buildings are eager to welcome guests back.

“About what can you do with your group outside, in a socially distanced safe way. So when we’ve embraced the challenge of this, that’s really what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to serve the community the best way we can,” said Teresa Weaver-Vasye of the Sioux City Public Museum.

The Sioux City Public Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. A new summer exhibit will launch, and the two exhibits that were on display when the facility closed will resume. Visitors will be encouraged to social distance.

The Sioux City Art Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Thursday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the hours on Sunday will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public will only have access to the first-floor galleries. The Art Center will enforce occupancy limits. A new exhibition will be added on July 11. It will be able to be viewed digitally until officials determine that the public can view it safely in person.

All facilities are recommending that guests wear masks while visiting.