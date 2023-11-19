SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Public Museum will have new hours for the holiday season.

The Sioux City Public Museum will have special hours for the 2023 Holiday Lighted Parade and the Thanksgiving, according to a press release.

The Museum will be open on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Holiday Lighted Parade will start at 6:15 p.m. on 4th and Iowa Streets. At the conclusion of the parade, the tree on the Museum Plaza will be lit up. For additional information, click here or call 712-252-0014.

The Sioux City Public Museum and Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will be closed on Nov. 23 and 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Both locations will resume their regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, is regularly open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Both sites have free admission.