SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular space-themed camp is returning to Sioux City this summer.

According to a release from the Sioux City Public Museum, “Space Cities Camp” will be holding classes on Tuesday and Thursday, June 20 – 22, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Siouxland children between the ages of 7 and 12 can expect to learn about topics such as rocketry, living and working in space, weightlessness, designing space stations, and other cosmic themes.

Early registration for members of the Sioux City Public Museum & Historical Association opened Monday. General public registration opens on March 30. Museum memberships may also be purchased at the time of registration.

Pre-registration is required as the class is limited to 30 participants.

For additional details, visit the museum website, call 712-279-6174, or email museumeducation@sioux-city.org.