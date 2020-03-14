Sioux City Public Museum announces opening of 29th Annual of Sioux City History Projects exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Public Museum announced the opening of the 29th Annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit showcases Siouxland 4th grade students’ models and posters of local historic events, landmarks, and people.

More than 900 students from 13 participating schools created projects on Sioux City’s past and present.

Those projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City history.

Some of the unique creations for this year’s exhibit include the Gospel Mission, Winnebago artist Chuck Raymond, and the Sioux City Ghosts softball team.

The exhibit will be on display through May 9, when the students will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony.

The participating elementary schools and 80 students with projects on display include:

Bryant Elementary – Dylan Cordova, River Godbersen, Amareese Rios, Chloe Simon;

– Dylan Cordova, River Godbersen, Amareese Rios, Chloe Simon; Holy Cross School – Francie Fairchild, David Hindman, Matthew Jorstad, Gracie Nelson

– Francie Fairchild, David Hindman, Matthew Jorstad, Gracie Nelson Hunt Elementary – Tayvon Blair, Fatima Orozco, Giovanni Rodriguez, Kandon Trudeau

– Tayvon Blair, Fatima Orozco, Giovanni Rodriguez, Kandon Trudeau Irving Elementary – Jordan Aragon, Trinh Bui, Elena De Los Santos, Annalize Denney, Kristal Mazariegos, Monica Mazariegos, Albert Nguyen, Christian Perez, Maria Perez Lucas, Fernando Sebastian Molina

– Jordan Aragon, Trinh Bui, Elena De Los Santos, Annalize Denney, Kristal Mazariegos, Monica Mazariegos, Albert Nguyen, Christian Perez, Maria Perez Lucas, Fernando Sebastian Molina Leeds Elementary – Atifa Alahi, Joe Cowell, Bailley Cronk, Abdiel Lujano, Annmarie Pistello, Uriel Rojas, Peyton Rose, Hudson Spencer, Andre Thomas, Ayla Vollmer

– Atifa Alahi, Joe Cowell, Bailley Cronk, Abdiel Lujano, Annmarie Pistello, Uriel Rojas, Peyton Rose, Hudson Spencer, Andre Thomas, Ayla Vollmer Loess Hills Elementary – Anthony Aguirre, Maycee Emmick, Alexa Garcia, Ryleigh Heitzman, Marissa Hoffman, Isabell Pickering, Dalen Schoenherr, Karely Vazquez

– Anthony Aguirre, Maycee Emmick, Alexa Garcia, Ryleigh Heitzman, Marissa Hoffman, Isabell Pickering, Dalen Schoenherr, Karely Vazquez Morningside Elementary – Kenneth Burton, Ava Cooper, Derek Gallup, Jair Garcia, Peyton Markowsky, Peyton Radley, Liam Redwine, Cora Salter

– Kenneth Burton, Ava Cooper, Derek Gallup, Jair Garcia, Peyton Markowsky, Peyton Radley, Liam Redwine, Cora Salter Perry Creek Elementary – Asher Willson, Jazlin Cherkas, Xander Friis, Claire Hamann, Willow Kyle, Luz Morales Segura, Leo Wheelock, Braxton Wolff

– Asher Willson, Jazlin Cherkas, Xander Friis, Claire Hamann, Willow Kyle, Luz Morales Segura, Leo Wheelock, Braxton Wolff Riverside Elementary – Megan Hoklin, Kylie McDermott, Jose Megia

– Megan Hoklin, Kylie McDermott, Jose Megia Spalding Park Elementary – Anthony Aguilar, Zephyr Beckwith, Aaron Benavente, Jenna Bowman, Aamir Brown, Norah Kobes, Finley Milner, Madison Woods;

– Anthony Aguilar, Zephyr Beckwith, Aaron Benavente, Jenna Bowman, Aamir Brown, Norah Kobes, Finley Milner, Madison Woods; St. Paul Lutheran School – Beau Wagner

– Beau Wagner Sunnyside Elementary – Lainey Blankenship, Sophia Caravan, Kameron Dorr, Lexi Murphy, Kennedy Villafan, Kayden Wright

– Lainey Blankenship, Sophia Caravan, Kameron Dorr, Lexi Murphy, Kennedy Villafan, Kayden Wright Unity Elementary – Corvin Case, Violet Davis, Georgia Madison, Darron Mothershed, Jozef Norton, and Gabby Robertson

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City with free admission.

The museum is open on Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Officials said the Sioux City Public Museum and Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will remain open during their regular hours at this time.