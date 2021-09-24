Sioux City Public Museum announces new Kid’s Saturdays activities this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum’s activities for families with young children return this fall with all-new free Kid’s Saturdays.

Adults and children are invited to explore hands-on learning craft stations along with a scavenger hunt of the Museum gallery. Craft quantities are limited.

Kid’s Saturdays begin September 25 with “Explore the Wild!” The crafts and scavenger hunt will be based on the traveling photography exhibit, Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild.

On October 9, Kid’s Saturdays will be held in conjunction with Fall Fest and the Museum’s Community Monarch Making with “Discover Day of the Dead” as the theme. Kid’s Saturdays continue with “Farewell to Fall” on November 20 and “Holiday Make and Take” on December 11.

Protective masks/face coverings are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Admission is free.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or click here.