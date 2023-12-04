SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum announced its holiday activities, hours, and more for the holiday season.

Christmas Toys Through the Decades, a holiday-themed exhibit, will be on display featuring classic toys and games from the Sioux City Public Museum’s collection. The toys date from 1890 to 1990, including a circa 1900 cast iron floor train, a 1901 Milton Bradley cardboard toy village, components of an original 1936 Monopoly board game, and more.

On Dec. 9, Kid’s Saturdays on Saturday, will feature free Holiday Make and Take activities from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Children accompanied by an adult are invited to make holiday crafts including a snowman reindeer, and holiday cards, as well as an opportunity to explore the museum with a holiday scavenger hunt.

The Sioux City Public Museum and Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center will be closed for the Christmas holiday on December 24-25. Both locations will also be closed on Dec. 31 – Jan 1 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or click here.