SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum will be holding tours of the Peirce Mansion and Jackson Street, bringing the Spring and Summer tours of 2022 to an end.

According to a release from the Sioux City Public Museum, the Peirce Mansion Open House and Jackson Street Walking Tour will take place on Tuesday, July 12, and will be free for the public.

The release stated that the events will highlight one of Sioux City’s historic residential neighborhoods. The tours start off with the Mansion open house from 5 until 6:30 p.m., and there, attendees will learn about the Richardsonian Romanesque Structure.

The Peirce Mansion was named after John Peirce, who built the Victorian-era mansion. The release stated that it was part of an extensive real estate development on Sioux City’s North Side. It was also stated that the mansion development was a significant part of developing a cable line that ran from Jackson Street to 40th Street.

After the open house ends at 6:30 p.m., the Walking Tour will start. The release stated that the tour is expected to last for 75-minutes, and attendees will walk at a leisurely pace along a half-mile of the neighborhood while the Sioux City Museum Archive Manager Tom Munson discusses the street’s history, residents, and architecture.

These events will conclude the Sioux City Public Museum’s spring and summer walking tours.

Additional information can be found on the Sioux City Public Museum’s website or by calling 712-279-6174.