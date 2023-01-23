SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum will be recognizing Black History Month through a panel discussion focused on local music from 1960 to 1985.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the museum is hosting the event on Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m.

“West 7th Street Music Scene” will be an hour-long program that features George Boykin, Wardell Greer, Richard Hayes, and Rev. Geames Ivory with local historian Jim Tillman. The release specified that the event will be moderated by Monique Scarlett with Unity in the Community, and Ike Rayford with Sioux City’s NAACP.

The release noted that stories featured during the event will include stories about a young musical prodigy and his musical journey.

Additionally, the museum’s Facebook page will showcase local stories called “28 Days: Moments in Black History.” These stories will be posted throughout the month of February.