Sioux City Public Museum announce its Sioux City History Projects award recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Museum has announced its Sioux City History Projects award recipients online Saturday.

The Museum was able to host the reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibition for the first time in 29 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s a video to the award-winning projects that’s available by clicking here.

The projects that were showcased in the Sioux City History Projects were of models and posters of local historic landmarks, people, and events created by 4th-grade students.

The exhibit opened on March 14 and after the Museum was closed to the public, their staff created online videos and a virtual tour to make it accessible to everyone.

In addition to the five traditional awards from the Museum’s staff and volunteer boards, this year featured a “People’s Choice Award” with votes from more than 200 Facebook users.

The awards temporarily replacing the “Student’s Choice Award” which is determined by the votes of the students participating in school tours.

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Award (Tie): Gracie Nelson – Palmer Candy Company and Leo Wheelock – 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace

(Tie): Gracie Nelson – Palmer Candy Company and Leo Wheelock – 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace President’s Award : Finley Milner – United Airlines Flight 232

: Finley Milner – United Airlines Flight 232 Trustee’s Award : Hudson Spencer – John Peirce Mansion

: Hudson Spencer – John Peirce Mansion Museum Staff Award : Ayla Vollmer – Sioux City Public Museum

: Ayla Vollmer – Sioux City Public Museum Director’s Award : Annmarie Pistello – Sioux City Elevated Railway

: Annmarie Pistello – Sioux City Elevated Railway People’s Choice Award: Jazlin Cherkas – Sioux City Central High School

After studying local history, over 900 students from 13 participating schools created history projects that were selected according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they related to the history of Sioux City.

The Museum said the number of projects each school has on display is determined by their enrollment.

All of the following 80 students with projects on display will receive a blue ribbon: