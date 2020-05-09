Sioux City Public Museum announce its Sioux City History Projects award recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Museum has announced its Sioux City History Projects award recipients online Saturday.
The Museum was able to host the reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibition for the first time in 29 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s a video to the award-winning projects that’s available by clicking here.
The projects that were showcased in the Sioux City History Projects were of models and posters of local historic landmarks, people, and events created by 4th-grade students.
The exhibit opened on March 14 and after the Museum was closed to the public, their staff created online videos and a virtual tour to make it accessible to everyone.
In addition to the five traditional awards from the Museum’s staff and volunteer boards, this year featured a “People’s Choice Award” with votes from more than 200 Facebook users.
The awards temporarily replacing the “Student’s Choice Award” which is determined by the votes of the students participating in school tours.
- Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Award (Tie): Gracie Nelson – Palmer Candy Company and Leo Wheelock – 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace
- President’s Award: Finley Milner – United Airlines Flight 232
- Trustee’s Award: Hudson Spencer – John Peirce Mansion
- Museum Staff Award: Ayla Vollmer – Sioux City Public Museum
- Director’s Award: Annmarie Pistello – Sioux City Elevated Railway
- People’s Choice Award: Jazlin Cherkas – Sioux City Central High School
After studying local history, over 900 students from 13 participating schools created history projects that were selected according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they related to the history of Sioux City.
The Museum said the number of projects each school has on display is determined by their enrollment.
All of the following 80 students with projects on display will receive a blue ribbon:
- Bryant Elementary – Dylan Cordova, River Godbersen, Amareese Rios, Chloe Simon
- Holy Cross School – Francie Fairchild, David Hindman, Matthew Jorstad, Gracie Nelson
- Hunt Elementary – Tayvon Blair, Fatima Orozco, Giovanni Rodriguez, Kandon Trudeau
- Irving Elementary – Jordan Aragon, Trinh Bui, Elena De Los Santos, Annalize Denney, Kristal Mazariegos, Monica Mazariegos, Albert Nguyen, Christian Perez, Maria Perez Lucas, Fernando Sebastian Molina
- Leeds Elementary – Atifa Alahi, Joe Cowell, Bailley Cronk, Abdiel Lujano, Annmarie Pistello, Uriel Rojas, Peyton Rose, Hudson Spencer, Andre Thomas, Ayla Vollmer
- Loess Hills Elementary – Anthony Aguirre, Maycee Emmick, Alexa Garcia, Ryleigh Heitzman, Marissa Hoffman, Isabell Pickering, Dalen Schoenherr, Karely Vazquez
- Morningside Elementary – Kenneth Burton, Ava Cooper, Derek Gallup, Jair Garcia, Peyton Markowsky, Peyton Radley, Liam Redwine, Cora Salter
- Perry Creek Elementary – Asher Willson, Jazlin Cherkas, Xander Friis, Claire Hamann, Willow Kyle, Luz Morales Segura, Leo Wheelock, Braxton Wolff
- Riverside Elementary – Megan Hoklin, Kylie McDermott, Jose Megia
- Spalding Park Elementary – Anthony Aguilar, Zephyr Beckwith, Aaron Benavente, Jenna Bowman, Aamir Brown, Norah Kobes, Finley Milner, Madison Woods
- St. Paul Lutheran School – Beau Wagner
- Sunnyside Elementary – Lainey Blankenship, Sophia Caravan, Kameron Dorr, Lexi Murphy, Kennedy Villafan, Kayden Wright
- Unity Elementary – Corvin Case, Violet Davis, Georgia Madison, Darron Mothershed, Jozef Norton, and Gabby Robertson