Sioux City Public Museum and Art Center reopen with guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are a few more things to add to your list of things to with your family this summer. On Tuesday, the Sioux City Public Museum and Art Center welcomed back visitors after being closed for four months.

“The great thing about the Museum, Art Center, and library, we’re all free admission, so that’s another added bonus,” said Steve Hansen, with the Sioux City Public Museum.

Once visitors enter the Public Museum or Art Center, some protocols, like the use of masks, are left up to visitors. However, other precautions will be required.

“Staff out in public areas will be masked and attending to restrooms, door handles, front desk, counters, things like that hourly or as-needed basis,” said Todd Behrens, with the Sioux City Art Center.

“We have hand sanitizing stations. We’re asking people to social distancing. We have signs up,” said Hansen.

Constant sanitation is not possible for some attractions inside the facilities. Those attractions will remain closed for now.

“For the time being, our hands-on gallery, which is a favorite in the community. That is still closed because everything in there is touchy, and it’s beyond our ability to disinfect continuously,” said Behrens.

“We had to close our dig box off. It’s like having a giant sandbox basically and you just can’t clean that on a regular basis,” said Hansen.

To help limit the number of people gathering inside these facilities, some events are going online.

“We are also not offering in-person hands-on classes at this time. We’re working on developing additional virtual classes,” said Behrens.

“Our History at High Noon, those will be online for a couple more months,” said Hansen.

City facilities are only in phase one of reopening. If COVID-19 cases stay on a downward trend for the Siouxland area, more features will begin to reopen.

