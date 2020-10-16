Sioux City Public Museum adds new Johnny Cash exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum added a new exhibit this fall.

Front and center, the legendary Johnny Cash, with photographs and memories of two journalists who witnessed his historic concerts.

The exhibit focuses on Cash’s 1968 performance at the Folsom Prison. The candid and personal photographic exhibition covers a critical juncture in Cash’s career.

“We also have some music clips that are available to play while you’re looking at photographs and I think anybody that’s a fan of Johnny Cash, country music, popular music in general will be interested in that.” said Matt Anderson, the curator of history.

The museum also added a Dia de Los Mumrtos altar, highlighting Mexican tradition, with this year honoring family members who died from COVID-19.

Latest Stories