Sioux City Public Library works to provide resources to community while closed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Siouxlanders looking for resources, the public library is offering help online.

While the Sioux City Public Library is closed to the public, the staff is still working to help people use library services.

From Facebook to Youtube, library workers want people to know that there’s plenty of ways they can connect to the community.

“We at the library still want to provide the services that we can provide during this really weird time. So we have been doing our best to evolve very quickly. It’s the reason we do this our patrons are why we get out of bed every day and come to the library,” said Jessi Wakefield with the library.

Those resources are all available online, on the library’s Facebook page and website.