Sioux City Public Library to start phased reopening curbside pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library will begin a phased reopening plan starting with contactless curbside pickup at their Perry Creek Branch.

The library is working towards reopening locations to the public through the phased plan.

Curbside pickup will begin on Monday, June 15, at the library.

Library users will be able to place holds on items in the online catalog and will be contacted by the library to schedule a pickup time at the Perry Creek Branch after staff has filled the hold requests.

Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday.

All items returned to the library will be placed in quarantine before their next check out in an effort to protect library users.

Book drops at all three branches will remain closed until after the initial wave of pickups so staff can manage the influx.

Library Director Helen Rigdon said they are looking forward to reintroducing library services.

“We’ve missed our patrons and it’s wonderful to be able to start taking steps that allow them access to our physical materials and resources again,” Rigdon said.

In the coming weeks, library locations will begin reopening to the public with social distancing and health and safety measures in place.

A summary of the library’s phased plan to reopen can be found here. No officials dates are given for future phases of the plan.

For more questions about the contactless curbside pickup, email the library anytime at questions@siouxcitylibrary.org, or starting June 15, call 712-255-2933 ext. 2211.

