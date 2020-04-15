Sioux City Public Library to launch new, improved online catalog

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library will be launching an improvement to its online catalog on April 28.

The library said they have spent more than a year researching the software to improve user experience with its online catalog.

With a new Polaris Integrated Library System (ILS), the public can look forward to accessing a responsive catalog from their desktops and mobile devices, more precise searches, and relevant search results.

“A pain point for many library users has been unclear search results. I think they will be pleased with this change and their new experience browsing and searching our catalog,” Library Director Helen Rigdon said.

Some new features that will be included is the ability to preview some of the library’s books before deciding to borrow, a one-click request that places a hold without leaving your search results, and the ability to text a call number to yourself for searching the stacks in-person.