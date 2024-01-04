SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Millennials and Gen Z have grown up in the digital world, but with a generation-wide interest in saving money and reducing waste, it’s no wonder that public libraries are their new hangout spots.

“The library in general has really seen a resurgence as a really big part of the community,” said Sioux City Public Library web services librarian Lacey Fullerton. “[It’s] kind of a community center.”

Public libraries across the U.S. are experiencing an attendance renaissance with the help of Gen Z and millennials.

“Our attendance overall has been great,” Fullerton said. “Our numbers, we just did our annual report, they have been way up over the last year. I think the average was about 20%, so it’s been wonderful with adults, kids, teens.”

According to the American Library Association, in the last year, 54% of the younger population stepped foot in a physical library. The Sioux City Public Library has seen this surge of younger attendees firsthand.

“We’re seeing a lot of millennials and Gen Z Sioux Citians come into the library and really kind of using it for their needs,” said Sioux City Public Library reader services specialist librarian Michael Maxwell. “It’s really heartening to see.”

Outside of checking out books, the library is a great resource for Gen Z to do homework, learn something new, or just hang out.

“What is so inspiring to me about Gen Z is that I see, first and foremost, effort from them,” Maxwell said. “They come here and they make the space lively, they use the library as it’s meant to be used, then also show us new ways to use the library.”

One way that the Sioux City Public Library has drawn in younger audiences is through their library events.

“We have introduced a few things over the past year like our trivia programs that really do seem to attract that Gen Z audience,” Maxwell said. “We’ll advertise these trivia programs on our Gen Z campuses and see student groups attending together.”

One thing that’s for sure is that the Sioux City librarians will continue to welcome Gen Z with open arms.

“They really help keep us on our toes to make sure that we’re still innovating, that we’re still providing something fresh and new along with the classic services,” Maxwell said.

Last year the Sioux City Public Library saw a 28% increase in total visitors. Sioux City library cards are free to Sioux City residents.