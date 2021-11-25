Sioux City Public Library rolls out online library card application

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library has added a new feature to their website to bring an added convenience to Siouxland readers.

Sioux City residents who are 18 or older can now apply online for a library card.

Previously, the only way to get a library card was through a visit to one of the local branches with a photo ID and proof of address.

Now, residents can go online and fill out the application from the comfort of their own homes.

To fill out an application visit the library website. The form will verify that the applicant resides within the library’s service area.

Once the applicant’s address has been verified, they will receive an email with their unique library card number and will be free to use the card immediately to access the library’s online catalog and databases.