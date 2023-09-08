SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — September is Library Card Sign Up month, and the Sioux City Public Library wants residents to sign up.
Library cards offer a variety of resources for the community. Below are some things you can access for free with a Sioux City Public Library card:
- Books
- DVDs
- Computers
- Events
- Clips Files
- Microfilm
- Databases
- Brainfuse HelpNow – This helps students with homework, writing or tutoring.
- Meeting and Study spaces
People can get a library card by visiting any of the Sioux City library locations and filling out a library card application. Applications can also be done online.