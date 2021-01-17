Sioux City Public Library offering free streaming service for cardholders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library is offering more than 30,000 movies through a new streaming service.

Through the Kanopy streaming service, the Sioux City Public Library is allowing cardholders to stream up to 10 films a month on televisions, phones, tablets, and computers.

Kanopy offers critically-acclaimed movies, children’s programs, documentaries, and award-winning foreign films.

“We predict Kanopy will be popular among the digital resources available at the Sioux City Public Library. It functions a little like Netflix, but with your full-service Sioux City Public Library card, it’s free,” said Library Director Helen Rigdon.

To get started, visit Kanopy’s website or visit the Sioux City Public Library’s website. More information regarding library hours and library cards can be found on their website as well.