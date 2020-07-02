Sioux City Public Library kicks off summer reading program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library is in full swing with their summer reading program.

Folks can pick up reading material at the Morningside Branch inside the Garison Room.

There are summer reading packages for young kids all the way up to teens.

“Each of our summer kits has two brand new books that they get to keep. It also has activities for the different kiddos and teens to experience, and then, there is a bubble wand and sidewalk chalk,” Sioux City Library Youth Services Manager, Adrienne Dunn said.

Parents can track their students reading time at the library by using the Bean Stock Tracker App.

