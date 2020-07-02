Breaking News
Iowa’s Clay County fair postponed until 2021

Sioux City Public Library kicks off summer reading program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library is in full swing with their summer reading program.

Folks can pick up reading material at the Morningside Branch inside the Garison Room.

There are summer reading packages for young kids all the way up to teens.

“Each of our summer kits has two brand new books that they get to keep. It also has activities for the different kiddos and teens to experience, and then, there is a bubble wand and sidewalk chalk,” Sioux City Library Youth Services Manager, Adrienne Dunn said.

Parents can track their students reading time at the library by using the Bean Stock Tracker App.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories