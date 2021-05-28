Sioux City Public Library kicks off 2021 Summer Reading Program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good news for book lovers! Sioux City Public Library will host a new summer reading program from June 1 to July 31.

The program is designed to keep kids’ brains active throughout the summer months. The program kicks off with a special “chalk the walk” event on June 9 where kids can pick up their free summer reading kit, go on a story walk and create art with chalk.

In-person story times are also going to resume for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“So our first in person program will be June 9. And then on following Wednesdays, we’ll be in person story time. And there’s been, people have been asking for it and they’re ready for it,” says Adrienne Dunn, the Youth Service Manager at Sioux City Public Library.

The library will be using the Beanstack app and website to help kids track their reading through the summer months.