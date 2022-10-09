SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In celebration of the fall season, the Sioux City Public Library is hosting a variety of events for the little ones to enjoy.

Events include arts and crafts, on Saturday kids created a suncatcher with colored paper. Anyone who wasn’t able to participate will have another chance on Sunday.

Staff with the library say that events like these have lasting impacts on kids for years to come.

“Next year when they decorate for fall they can pull out this leaf and think about the fun they had at the library and how much they enjoyed that and also even for years to come,” said Adrienne Dunn with the Sioux City Public Library, “I know I’m still pulling out crafts from my kids ten years ago and I’m like, ‘Oh, they were so sweet,'”

There will be additional crafts and a showing of the movie Hocus Pocus on October 22 at 2 p.m.