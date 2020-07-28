Sioux City Public Library goes fine free until 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Public Library cardholders won’t have to worry about fines thanks to a new promotion.

The Sioux City Public Library announced they are waiving fines until 2021.

Sioux City residents who have purchased a full-service library card are eligible for being fine free for the rest of the year, as well as having extended due dates on library materials.

“Especially now when the Library is operating with reduced hours, locations, and services, this fine free promotion will make it easier to use the Library,” Marla Kerr said, the circulation services manager at the Sioux City Public Library.

Cardholders are still responsible for any fees related to lost, damaged, and long overdue items, but materials between now and December 31 won’t accrue overdue fines for items checked out. They can also return items with previous overdue fines to have them waived.

For any more updates, you can visit the Library’s website.

