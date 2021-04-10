Sioux City Public Library eliminates overdue fines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Public Library cardholders will no longer need to worry about overdue fines after library board members voted to eliminate overdue fines permanently.

According to a release, the elimination of overdue fines will benefit at least 75% of cardholders. Staff found out that patrons returned items without the encouragement fines have long been thought to encourage patrons to return their books. Studies show materials are returned at much the same rate, with or without overdue charges.

The new change helps fulfill the library’s strategic plan.

“One of our most important goals is providing access to information and resources for all residents of Sioux City,” said Helen Rigdon, library director. “This is a big step our library has taken, along with hundreds of libraries across the country, to provide equitable access to library materials, resources, and services.”

The library will continue to charge for lost or damaged items. Anyone who has questions about charges to their account can contact the library at 712-255-2933.