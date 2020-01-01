Sioux City Public Library continues free yoga classes at downtown location

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library’s Mindful Movement series is coming back starting January 13 to offer yoga classes over the lunch hour.

From 12:30 p.m. until 1:10 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month, people are invited to attend the free classes at the downtown location of the Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street, in the Gleeson Room.

Instructors from Evolve Yoga and Wellness Center will lead the gentle movement, mindful breath, and restorative meditation to renew equilibrium and positive state of mind through the 40-minute session.

All of the exercises are convenient for those who wear work clothes, making it easier to join the class over their lunch hour.

The Library also has yoga mats available for the participants who may need one.

The Sioux City Public Library first started the Mindful Movement series in the fall of 2019, as a way to promote physical literacy and community health.

“Interest in the classes grew during our initial introduction to the series,” said Kelsey Patterson, reader services specialist at the Sioux City Public Library and organizer of Mindful Movement series. “We worked with Evolve Yoga and Wellness Center to offer the classes on a more regular schedule moving forward.”

“The Mindful Movement classes help to set the tone for your day,” said Erin Keuhl, owner of Evolve Yoga. “These classes offer participants the chance to become more relaxed and grounded before heading back to work or going about their day.”

For more information about the Sioux City Public Library, go to their Facebook page or website.