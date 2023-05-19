SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With school sessions nearly out, the Sioux City Public Library is unveiling its Summer Reading program for both kids and adults.

Summer reading will include both events and reading for kids and adults. Readers can track their progress on the Sioux City Public Library’s Bean Stack page, though it is not on the list of challenges yet. Readers of all ages will be able to track activities and reading, earn badges, and have a chance to win prizes.

All of the events are free and open to the public though some will require registration due to limitations on how many can attend these events. The library will also host specific events for teens, all of which require registration.

Youth summer reading will kick off on June 1 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., during which time starter packets for summer reading will be available. The event also will include a Karaoke Lounge, button making and putting a handprint in the library’s mural. Those who cannot make the kickoff can still pick up a starter packed throughout June and July.

The adult summer program will kick off the evening prior, with Trivia Night at Buffalo Alice’s on 4th Street on May 31. While playing a pop culture game that spans decades more information will be available about summer reading. Trivia winners will win books from the adult summer reading list.