SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library has announced the title that will be theming the 2024 Sioux City Reads program.

For the 2024 Sioux City Reads program, the library selected “Take What You Need” by Idra Novey as their title book. The book will serve as the basis for a series of programs, discussions and events hosted by the library in 2024.

The book tells the stories of a woman who was estranged from her stepmother and the events that follow her stepmother’s passing.

The book was chosen via voting on the Sioux City Public Library’s website.

Sioux City Reads events are posted on the library’s website as well as their Facebook page.