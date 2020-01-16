Sioux City proposing a new stoplight at Sunnybrook intersection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new traffic signal could be coming to a busy Sioux City intersection.

New business and residential growth near the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road has city staffers planning fo the new stoplight.

Thanks to a traffic study at the intersection, Sioux City Public Works Department is pushing for the signal.

Over the last year, the data shows between 400-800 vehicles cross the intersection each week. There have also been 55 accidents being logged there over the past five years.

The city council still needs to sign off on the project.

“The next step is to get it approved in the next upcoming budget so then we can move forward with the project. If we get the approval of the funding then we will move ahead with the design of it and then construction,” said David Carney, the director of the Sioux City Public Works Department.

If the stoplights are approved by the city council, the construction of the lights will be put in as soon as 2021.