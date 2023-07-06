SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two projects in Sioux City received federal housing tax credits from the Iowa Finance Authority for rental housing projects.

The East High Lofts have 41 units and is being worked on by the Commonwealth Development Corporation of America. They received more than $1.1 million dollars in credits for their project.

The other project is The Asher, which is a new rental housing project with 30 units. Arch icon development corporation is developing the apartment building and received almost $800,000 dollars in tax credits.

There were 11 rental housing projects in nine cities that obtained more than $15 million from the Iowa finance authority.