SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The safety of students can be a big concern, and local private schools are taking steps to protect their kids. The Diocese of Sioux City is looking out for their students by adding protective film to their schools’ entry windows.

The tint makes the glass harder to break, making it more difficult for intruders to get in.

1st Choice Tinting owner Carlos Barajas said that the Diocese contacted him after a shooting occurred at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year.

The 3M window tint is a small but significant layer for protecting young students.

“That’s one of the really key measures as far as security goes,” Barajas said. “It’s not just locking your doors, not just having cameras. Any of those things, if the intruder wants to come in, they’ll come in. But at least this will make it harder for the intruder to really come in.”

1st Choice Tinting started their work on Tuesday at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. They have seven other catholic schools to work on in the next couple of weeks.