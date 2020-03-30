Sioux City principal visits students safely during school closure

One Sioux City principal has taken it upon herself to say hello to any student who wants to see her.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Educators all over Siouxland currently face tough decisions regarding their students.

One Sioux City principal has taken it upon herself to say hello to any student who wants to see her.

“My job doesn’t exist without the students and now I’m having a job without students and I don’t want a job without students, you know, my job the priority are the kids,” said Bemus.

Angela Bemus is the principal at Leeds Elementary School in Sioux City.

With all of the schools closed due to the coronavirus, she said she had to make sure her students are doing well.

“They were pretty excited. So to have the principal, who is the main person at the school, come and actually talk to them was extremely exciting for them,” said Fae Seil, a Sioux City parent.

“Mrs. Bemus came and shown a light in our home even from outside the door, the social distancing and all that. She came, she sat, she sat, she listened,” said Angela Plueger, another Sioux City parent.

Bemus took to the Leeds Facebook page letting parents know she would be there for any student that would like to see her at their front door talking to them through the glass.

“She talked about it for hours it seems like. It was like ‘Ahh! Mrs. Bemus came to my house! Mrs. Bemus came to my house!’ and she got to see our dog and she got to see where we live and she tried to show the swing set but you know, of course, because of social distancing she wasn’t able to go that,” said Joshua Lebowich, a Sioux City parent.

“After she left, my daughter said to me ‘Mrs. Bemus sure does love us and I am one lucky girl,'” said Plueger.

Bemus said she gets just as much out of her visits as her students.

“Some of my visits are only five or 10 minutes and some of them last like 30 minutes. I just stay however long they want and that little bit just to see how that gets them so excited,” said Bemus.

Sioux City parents said the visits mean so much to their kids and even their whole family.

“She has made it very well known that we don’t have to hesitate to reach out to her with any questions or concerns that they have,” said Seil.

“I’ve been in Sioux City my whole life and I feel like the community as a whole is just amazing,” said Lebowich.

Mrs. Bemus has also used Facebook Live to continue to have storytimes with her students and read some of her favorite children’s books.