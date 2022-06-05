SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Pride Festival made its return to downtown Sioux City on Saturday.

Although the event had plenty of activities available, the festival continues to be an outlet for some to just be themselves.

“We’re here to celebrate diversity and the rights of everyone. And this is our special bonding time, mother and daughter celebration,” said attendee Katie Johnson.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance held their annual Pride Festival on 4th Street outside of the Sioux City Public Museum.

“Music, Arts and crafts things for kids, face painting, we have a free lunch, we got burgers and hotdogs being grilled up and it’s gonna be a fun day for everyone,” said Siouxland Pride Alliance Vice president Karen Mackey.

Mackey said Sioux City has a history of hosting pride events.

“There’s been pride activities going back to the late seventies. So, Siouxland Pride Alliance has been doing free pride activities for the last ten years,” said Mackey.

Allowing folks to be their true selves.

“People in this community generally support the LGBTQ community. Now, when we had our parade the other night, we had some, you know, unfortunate comments being made on Facebook, but you know what? That’s a slim minority. Most people live and let live in this community,” said Mackey.

And this year some people attended the festival for the first time, finding a welcoming place to belong.

“So I come from a kind of homophobic family, so I get to be myself here and be myself with my friends,” said Kaylee Arens, a first time attendee.

“Pride and pride festivals as a whole are just kind of about community and building relationships and being able to kind of see everybody that is like you and know that everything is okay,” said Jared Kamrath, a first time attendee.