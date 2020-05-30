Sioux City Pride Festival postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Pride Alliance announced on Friday that the Sioux City Pride Festival has been postponed to an indeterminate date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally planned for June 6.

“Tentatively, we are looking at early to mid-September, 2020. The health and safety of all who celebrate Pride remains our first priority. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be irresponsible of us to hold the Sioux City Pride Festival on June 6th as originally planned,” said Don Dew, President of Sioux City Pride.

Siouxland Pride Alliance said they will continue to monitor conditions and will work with public officials to determine the safest time to celebrate Pride.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade. Pride was originally designed to be [a] safe space in a world where it was rarely safe to be LGBTQ. Pride is still meant to keep LGBTQ people safe. Many of our community members are at higher risk of complications if infected with COVID-19 and our community also has higher rates of uninsured people. These concerns will factor into our decision-making process going forward,” said Dew.

As an alternative event, they will host a way for LGBTQ people and their allies can show their “pride” in a safe, social-distancing way.

People will “scoop the downtown loop” on June 6 at 1 p.m. and are being asked to gather at the Long Lines Family Rec. Center parking lot.

The route will start by going north on Nebraska Street to 18th Street and then proceed south on Pierce Street.

The Siouxland Pride Alliance are encouraging participates to decorate their vehicles to show support for the LGBTQ community.

There’s no fee for participation. The event is family-friendly and participation is open to all who support the LGBTQ community.

The alliance mentions that an award will be presented to the best-decorated vehicle.

Officials said they’re working on additional “social-distancing” Pride events in June.

