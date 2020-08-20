Sioux City Pride cancelled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After being postponed earlier this year, Sioux City Pride has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

According to a release, organizers pulled the plug on the event after rescheduling it for September 12 in downtown Sioux City and will wait till 2021 to hold the event.

“The health and safety of all who celebrate Pride remains our first priority. It has become apparent that it is still not safe to hold large public events in our community. It would be irresponsible of us to hold the Sioux City Pride Festival in the midst of a pandemic,” said Don Dew, President of Sioux City Pride.

The 2021 Sioux City Pride Festival plans include a parade as well as a festival both set to be held in downtown Sioux City.

Latest Stories