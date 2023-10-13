SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Get ready to celebrate the season with Fall Fest 2023!
Fall Fest offers a weekend designed for residents and visitors to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and showcase Sioux City attractions.
The family-friendly festival will include pumpkin decorating, haunted houses, live music, hayrack rides, games, scavenger hunts, tasty fall treats, hikes, costume contests, and crafts. Several attractions are free or offering reduced admission along with special fall programming. There are also several local sporting events, a brew festival, and a live comedy show.
The event will be on Saturday, Oct 14, and Sunday, Oct 15.
A full list of events can be found below:
Saturday, Oct. 14
- Fall Fest at the Sioux City Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sioux City Farmers Markets at the corner of Tri View Ave and Pearl Street.
- Kid’s Saturday – Celebrate Dia de los Muertos from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Sioux Public Museum, 607 4th Street.
- Make Papel Picado from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum 607th Street
- Make a Rock Monster from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, 623 Pearl Street
- Sioux City Public Library from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street
- Long Lines Climbing from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive
- American Autumn Traditions from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road
- Fall Fest Activities at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
- Snakes Program: 1:30 p.m.
- Campfire Snacks & Fall Games: 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Fall Hike: 5 p.m.
- Evening Hike: 7 p.m.
- Sioux City Railroad Museum from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on 3400 Sioux River Road
- MidAmerica Museum of Aviation & Transportation Museum from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 2600 Expedition Court
- Scarecrow Farm from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at 1592 Charles Avenue, Lawton, IA
- Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Folk Art from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce Street
- Briar Cliff University Football Game from 1 p.m. at Memorial Field, 100 W. 17th Street
- WIT Comets Soccer Games at the Ruegger Soccer Field, 4800 Laurel Avenue
- Women’s game – 2 p.m. vs. Northern Iowa Community College
- Men’s game – 4:30 p.m. vs. Northern Iowa Community College
- Briar Cliff University Women’s Volleyball vs. Doane from 3:00 p.m. at Newman Flanagan Center, 3303 Rebecca St.
- Morningside University Varsity Women’s Volleyball vs. Hastings from 3 p.m. at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, Allee Gymnasium, 3415 Peters Ave.
- Public Ice Skating from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at IBP Ice Center, 3080 Stadium Drive
- Shane Gillis from 7 p.m. at Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce Street
- 712 Brew Fest Presented by Old Chicago from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive
- Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight on Floyd Boulevard and Historic 4th Street (1229 4th Street)
Sunday, Oct,15
- Long Lines Climbing from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive
- Make a Rock Monster from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, 623 Pearl Street
- Scarecrow Farm from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1592 Charles Avenue, Lawton, IA
- Cone-Acopia Fall Fest from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive
- American Autumn Traditions from 12 p.m. -5 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road
- Sioux City Railroad Museum from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at 3400 Sioux River Road
- Miracle League Baseball Games at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. at the Scheels & CNOS Fields; 1301 Riverside Blvd.
- Sioux City Public Library from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street
- Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Floyd Boulevard and Historic 4th Street (1229 4th Street)
- Killer Queen from 7 p.m. at Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce Street