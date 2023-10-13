SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Get ready to celebrate the season with Fall Fest 2023!

Fall Fest offers a weekend designed for residents and visitors to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and showcase Sioux City attractions.

The family-friendly festival will include pumpkin decorating, haunted houses, live music, hayrack rides, games, scavenger hunts, tasty fall treats, hikes, costume contests, and crafts. Several attractions are free or offering reduced admission along with special fall programming. There are also several local sporting events, a brew festival, and a live comedy show.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct 14, and Sunday, Oct 15.

A full list of events can be found below:

Saturday, Oct. 14

Fall Fest at the Sioux City Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sioux City Farmers Markets at the corner of Tri View Ave and Pearl Street.

Kid’s Saturday – Celebrate Dia de los Muertos from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Sioux Public Museum, 607 4th Street.

Make Papel Picado from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum 607th Street

Make a Rock Monster from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, 623 Pearl Street

Sioux City Public Library from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street

Long Lines Climbing from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive

American Autumn Traditions from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road

Fall Fest Activities at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Snakes Program: 1:30 p.m. Campfire Snacks & Fall Games: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Fall Hike: 5 p.m. Evening Hike: 7 p.m.

Sioux City Railroad Museum from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on 3400 Sioux River Road

MidAmerica Museum of Aviation & Transportation Museum from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 2600 Expedition Court

Scarecrow Farm from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at 1592 Charles Avenue, Lawton, IA

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Folk Art from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce Street

Briar Cliff University Football Game from 1 p.m. at Memorial Field, 100 W. 17 th Street

Street WIT Comets Soccer Games at the Ruegger Soccer Field, 4800 Laurel Avenue Women’s game – 2 p.m. vs. Northern Iowa Community College Men’s game – 4:30 p.m. vs. Northern Iowa Community College

Briar Cliff University Women’s Volleyball vs. Doane from 3:00 p.m. at Newman Flanagan Center, 3303 Rebecca St.

Morningside University Varsity Women’s Volleyball vs. Hastings from 3 p.m. at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, Allee Gymnasium, 3415 Peters Ave.

Public Ice Skating from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at IBP Ice Center, 3080 Stadium Drive

Shane Gillis from 7 p.m. at Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce Street

712 Brew Fest Presented by Old Chicago from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight on Floyd Boulevard and Historic 4th Street (1229 4th Street)

Sunday, Oct,15