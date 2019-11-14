Sioux City prepares for winter with budget to clean streets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From Monday’s snow to Wednesday’s ice, winter weather is popping up all across Siouxland.

KCAU 9 reached out to the Sioux City Finance Director Donna Forker to see how much they’ve put aside for their winter budget. The total comes out to $1.5 million.

“What we do is we take all the street crews, and utility people and some park maintenance people and they all get put out on the street. Building maintenance people do some of our sidewalks. It’s pretty much all hands on deck for the crews that are out there,” Forker said.

One thing that could lead to an increase in costs would be an abundance of light snowfall. That’s because even if it only snows a few inches, the city still has to send out crews to clear streets and sidewalks.