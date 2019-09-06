Preparations underway for Miracle League All-Star Celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 100 little leaguers from 23 states will make their way to Sioux City.

Kicking off Friday night, the two-day event will take-over the Miracle League Complex at Riverside Park.

The field, designed to be accessible to children with mental and physical disabilities, helps to tear-down barriers that might otherwise prevent kids from experiencing America’s favorite past time.

“For many of our players, they’ve never been chosen as an all-star. Just that in and of itself is a big deal. For some, it might be their first flight coming here to Sioux City. And obviously they’re the focus of the entire weekend so we’re really excited,” said Kevin Negaard with the Sioux City Miracle League.

Sioux City is currently home to the world’s largest Miracle League complex.