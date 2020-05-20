Sioux City pools, splash pads won’t open for normal swimming

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City announced Wednesday all three aquatic facilities will not open for regular swim operations in 2020 while plash pads will also remain closed.

The three swimming facilities are Leif Erikson Pool, Lewis Pool, and Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation staff made the determination after working with state and national organizations.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines recommending physical distancing of at least six feet be followed throughout the aquatic season, and an open swim environment will not allow for that to occur, the City says.

We continue to evaluate a variety of scenarios in which pools may open in some capacity and

will only move forward if it is safe to do so for our patrons and staff. From the City of Sioux City

Specifically, Parks and Recreation is exploring the option of opening the pools to teach swimming lessons and fitness classes.

The City said swimming lessons for Levels 1 through 3 would require a guardian or caregiver to be in the water with the learner, as the instructor teaches from the deck.

Fitness classes would be coordinated to accommodate at least six feet of space between people at all times.

An announcement will be made no later than June 2 regarding the City’s ability to offer a condensed

season of swimming lessons and fitness classes at the three Sioux City pools.

Additionally, all of the Sioux City Splash Pads will not be open during the summer of 2020 per National Recreation and Park Association recommendations citing a high amount of frequent touch

points and no controls over social distancing.

