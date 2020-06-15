Sioux City pools to reopen next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is planning to reopen three pools next week.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation said that June 22, the pools will be open for public swimming. The three city pools are Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside.

The pool said staff have developed policies and procedures in consultation with Siouxland District Health to help provide a safe environment for pool users, including additional cleaning. Staff will clean surfaces that are often touched every half hour. In addition, there will be a deep cleaning before and after each session.

Any guests to the pools are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others and to also use hand sanitizer before entering and leaving the facility.

Hours for the pools will be as follows.

Weekdays (Monday – Friday) 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday) 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 4:00 pm. – 7:00 p.m.



Pools will be closed on Saturday, July 4 for Independence Day due to limited staffing.

There will be a limited capacity at the pools. To allow additional guests, Parks & Rec will offer two sessions on the weekends. Guests may attend both sessions but must pay for each session they attend.

Parks and recreation said that there are other considerations for pool usage:

No drinking fountains will be operating and water bottles from home are encouraged.

Wearing a mask or face covering at the pool facility is highly encouraged, although not allowed while in the water due to the risk of suffocation.

Kickboards and lifejackets will be available. A “clean” pile and “dirty” pile will indicate which pile has be sanitized since last use.

Deck chairs will be spaced out and pool users are permitted to bring lawn chairs.

Slide tubes (Riverside) will not be available.

A sign in sheet must be completed when entering the facility. Information will be used by staff for contact tracing in the event a positive case is confirmed.

Pools will close for the season on August 2. For more information regarding the Sioux City pools, click here.

Open swim availability is subject to change based on community circumstances. Updates will be provided each hour on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page to monitor capacity.